Wasifa Nazreen becomes first Bangladeshi to scale world’s second highest peak K2

Mountaineer Wasifa Nazreen became the first Bangladeshi to scale the second highest mountain peak K2 in Pakistan. She climbed the 8611 metres or 28,251 feet high K2 mountain peak and returned to the base camp on Friday. A summit is technically complete when the climber returns back to the base camp from the peak.

On completing this historic task, the 39-year-old mountaineer Wasifa paid tribute to all the known and unknown martyrs of Bangladesh from the language movement to the liberation war. She encouraged her countrymen to take inspiration from the past and never give up. From the summit of the world’s most dangerous mountain, Wasifa thanked everyone who helped her in this and congratulated Bangladesh by saying, ‘Happy 50th Bangladesh, here’s to the next glorious 50’.

Earlier, while entering the summit to K2, Wasifa wrote on her Facebook page, ‘When the time comes for me to exit the planet, please rejoice in knowing I lived or aspired to live….my life free from society and other people’s judgment. I made my own rules. My mind is free. I live under no captivity. And I wish for each of you to live with the same FREEDOM. May all beings be free.’

Wasifa Nazreen climbed Mount Everest in 2012. She is the second woman from Bangladesh to do so.