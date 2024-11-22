Waqf committee draft report ready: Chairman Jagdambika Pal

Staff Reporter

The Chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Jagdambika Pal, has said that the draft report of the bill is ready and the committee will soon give a date for clause-by-clause discussion.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi after the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, Mr. Pal said that during the meeting, the Ministry of Minority Affairs presented a detailed explanation on the amendments proposed by the government to the Waqf Act. He said that so far, five sittings of the Committee have been held, and detailed discussions and deliberations have taken place on the Waqf Bill. The Chairman of the committee said that all the members of the panel have been given the opportunity to pose questions and seek replies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, was referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament for examination and a report to the House by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2024.