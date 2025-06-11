Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi Govt Approves Ordinance to Curb Arbitrary Fee Hikes in Private Schools

Jun 11, 2025
The Delhi Government today approved the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Ordinance, 2025, to regulate arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital. It will give major relief to lakhs of students studying in private schools and their parents in the city. This was informed by City Education Minister Ashish Sood while addressing the media. He added that after the President’s assent, the ordinance will come into effect retrospectively from April this year.

