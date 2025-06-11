IMD Issues Heatwave Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C in Parts of Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department warned of scorching conditions in Uttar Pradesh, the temperature has reached above 45 degrees Celsius in many districts.

In Uttar Pradesh, during the last 24 hours, the temperature in many districts has reached close to 45 degrees celsius. The temperature in Jhansi and Agra was recorded at 45.9 degrees celsius. The temperature also crossed 45 degrees celsius in Orai. Apart from this, the temperature was recorded above 43 degrees in more than 7 districts of the state.

The temperature has reached above 40 degrees celsius in more than 20 districts. Due to intense heat waves, the maximum temperature in most districts has increased by 3 to 6 degree Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of heat waves is being seen in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh due to the effect of hot westerly winds coming in the southern part of the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave alert for the next two days. The department has also issued a heatwave advisory for Uttar Pradesh.