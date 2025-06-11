Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Centre’s Support Eased Delhi’s Healthcare and Transport Burden: CM Rekha Gupta

Jun 11, 2025
AMN

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Tuesday said that the infrastructural support provided by the Centre has helped ease the healthcare and transport burden on the Delhi Government. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Minister Gupta said that the Centre has constantly provided support to the Delhi government, whether it is the current BJP government or the previous AAP-led government. She added that problems of landfill mountains, Yamuna purification and pollution will soon be solved due to Modi Government’s constant support. The Delhi CM assured that the Okhla landfill will be cleared by March next year.

