Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia

WEB DESK

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military, has reportedly died in a plane crash.

According to the Russian Civil Aviation Authority, Prigozhin was one of the 10 passengers aboard the plane that crashed north of Moscow yesterday. The plane from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region killing all the passengers including three pilots. Dmitry Utkin, Wagner group commander and one of the founders of the group, was also killed in the crash as per reports.

Meanwhile, the authorities have recovered the remains of those aboard and are still investigating the cause of the crash. Various theories have surfaced following the incident, ranging from technical problems to explosions onboard the jet. Some of the theories blame the Russian state while some others have pointed towards the involvement of Ukraine. Whereas, Many reports have also said that the aircraft could have been taken down by air defence systems.

Earlier, a top general linked to Prigozhin was dismissed from his position as commander of the air force.

The crash comes two months after Prigozhin led a short-lived armed rebellion against Russia’s military leadership in June. It was seen as the biggest challenge ever to President Vladimir Putin’s authority since he came to power. Uncertainty had surrounded the fate of Wagner and its chief since then.