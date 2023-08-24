 Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov exchange views on bilateral and international issues

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have exchanged views on bilateral and international issues. The two ministers met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa yesterday. They exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and international issues, interaction within the UN, G20 and BRICS. In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar said, he is pleased to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit where they had a useful discussion on recent global developments. Mr Lavrov congratulated Dr Jaishankar on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.