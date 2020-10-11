VP, PM Modi pay tributes to Lok Nayak JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh on birth anniversary

WEB DESK

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today paid tributes to socialist leader and freedom fighter Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, JP’s crusade to protect democracy and fight corruption has left an indelible mark on the minds of people. He said, JP’s call to the youth to fight against injustice and atrocities had inspired him, personally, to join public life when he was a student leader.

The Vice President also paid rich tributes to the great social worker and visionary leader Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary today. Mr Naidu said Nanaji devoted his entire life in the service of the nation. He said, his compassion for the downtrodden and passion for rural development will always remain an inspiration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bowed to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh on their Jayanti today. In a series of tweets, he said, Jayaprakash Narayan valiantly fought for India’s freedom and when the democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it and for him, there was nothing above national interest and people’s welfare.

Remembering Bharat Ratna recipient Nanaji Deshmukh, Prime Minister said, the great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP’s most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP’s thoughts and ideals. Mr Modi said, Nanaji Deshmukh’s work towards rural development motivates people.

Mr Modi said, India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. He said, today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for the nation.