Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
Talks will not make China change its aggressive behaviour at LAC: US
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
Covid: Trump ‘no longer a transmission risk to others’
South Korea urges North to honor peace pacts as new weapons unveiled
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2020 04:59:43      انڈین آواز

VP, PM Modi pay tributes to Lok Nayak JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh on birth anniversary

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today paid tributes to socialist leader and freedom fighter Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, JP’s crusade to protect democracy and fight corruption has left an indelible mark on the minds of people. He said, JP’s call to the youth to fight against injustice and atrocities had inspired him, personally, to join public life when he was a student leader.

The Vice President also paid rich tributes to the great social worker and visionary leader Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary today. Mr Naidu said Nanaji devoted his entire life in the service of the nation. He said, his compassion for the downtrodden and passion for rural development will always remain an inspiration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bowed to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh on their Jayanti today. In a series of tweets, he said, Jayaprakash Narayan valiantly fought for India’s freedom and when the democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it and for him, there was nothing above national interest and people’s welfare.

Remembering Bharat Ratna recipient Nanaji Deshmukh, Prime Minister said, the great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP’s most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP’s thoughts and ideals. Mr Modi said, Nanaji Deshmukh’s work towards rural development motivates people.

Mr Modi said, India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. He said, today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for the nation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Nihal Sarin wins Chess.com’s 2020 Junior Speed Online Championship

Viswanathan Anand praises Sarin AMN / WEB DESK Young Indian Chess player Nihal Sarin emerged winner ...

Swimming training and competitions to be resumed as per new SOP

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced that it will hol ...

Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya confident of his team’s continuing winning ways in IPL

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya on Saturday exuded confidence of his t ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!