Voters above 80 & Divyanga can vote from home: EC

In a revolutionary initiative in Madhya Pradesh, Election Commission has provided facility to voters above 80 years of age and those with more than 40 percent Divyanga to vote from home in the assembly elections.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan informed that the Election Commission has provided the facility to voters above 80 years of age and those with more than 40 percent Divyanga to vote from home in the assembly elections. Similarly, service voters have also got the facility to cast their vote before voting.

The number of voters above 80 years of age in Madhya Pradesh is about six and a half lakh. Among them, more than five thousand are above 100 years of age. The number of Divyanga voters is also more than 5 lakh. Along with 75 thousand service voters, there are also four and a half lakh employees who are on duty in election work.

In Madhya Pradesh, more than 1 lakh 13 thousand elderly voters and Divyanga people availed the facility of voting from home. Teams of Election Commission are conducting door-to-door voting these days. 

