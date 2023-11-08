Fifth India-US 2 plus 2 Ministerial Dialogue to be held in New Delhi

File Pic

The fifth India-US 2 plus 2 Ministerial Dialogue will be held in New Delhi on Friday. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will welcome US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III for the Dialogue.

The 2 plus 2 will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties.

External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the Ministers will take the opportunity to take forward the futuristic roadmap for India-US partnership as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, in their discussions in June and September this year.

Both sides will also take stock of contemporary regional issues and exchange views about shared priorities for augmenting cooperation in multilateral platforms, and through frameworks such as Quad. Raksha Mantri and External Affairs Minister are also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with their US counterparts. This will mark a continuity of Ministerial Dialogue and reaffirm the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic partnership.