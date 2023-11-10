Fifth India-US 2 plus 2 Dialogue being held in New Delhi with focus on defence and security cooperation

AMN / WEB DESK

The fifth India-US 2 plus 2 Ministerial Dialogue being held in New Delhi today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will co-chair the Dialogue with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



The dialogue will be followed by a bilateral meeting between Secretary Austin and Raksha Mantri. Dr Jaishankar will also hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart. This will mark a continuity of Ministerial Dialogue and reaffirm the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic partnership.

A number of strategic, defence and technology issues are expected to be discussed during the 2 plus 2 dialogue and the bilateral meeting. The 2 plus 2 Dialogue will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties. The Ministers will take the opportunity to take forward the futuristic roadmap for India-US partnership as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, in their discussions in June and September this year. Both sides will also take stock of contemporary regional issues and exchange views about shared priorities for augmenting cooperation in multilateral platforms, and through frameworks such as Quad.