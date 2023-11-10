इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2023 06:57:15      انڈین آواز

India, US undertake comprehensive review of bilateral ties during fifth India-US 2 plus 2 Dialogue

Leave a comment
Published On: By

They also exchange views on Indo-Pacific, South Asia, West Asia, Ukraine

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Leaders of both the countries discussed multiple partnerships in area of trade and investment, technology, critical and emerging technologies, value and supply chain, space, mineral securities, and terrorism. Both the nations also deliberated on the regional developments and common challenges.

Briefing the media after the meeting, External Affairs Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that both the countries deliberated on wide range of issues including defence and security ties, space, technology, logistics cooperation and people-to-people contacts. He said that leaders of two nations also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, South Asia, West Asia and Ukraine conflict by reaffirming their commitment to enhance collaboration in multilateral arena and engaging the Global South.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar co-chaired the 22 Ministerial Dialogue with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

Briefing the media, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said, both the countries have a very thriving defence ties and co-development is the focus area in the last few years.
 
Earlier, in his opening remark at the Ministerial Dialogue, Rajnath Singh said, the India-US bilateral relationship has seen a growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence, security and intelligence cooperation. He said, defence remains one of the most important pillars of bilateral relationship. He said, in spite of various emerging geopolitical challenges, both the countries need to keep focus on important and long-term issues and partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-bound Indo-Pacific region.
 
Speaking on this occasion, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said, today’s dialogue will be an opportunity to advance the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. The Minister said, in the 22 meeting, comprehensive overview will be done of cross cutting defence, strategic and security ties, technology and supply chain collaboration, and people to people exchanges. He also highlighted the growing trade and FDI inflow between the two countries saying that bilateral trade has surpassed 200 billion US dollar mark. He said, both the countries are exploring domains such as critical technology, civil outer space collaboration, and critical minerals to boost the cooperation. The Minister stressed that key focus of the discussion will be the Indo-Pacific region.
 
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also highlighted the growing ties between India and US saying that during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US in June, US President Joe Biden and Mr. Modi set a very ambitious agenda to build comprehensive strategic partnership. He said, both the nations are promoting free, open and prosperous Indo-US pacific and strengthening partnership through QUAD.
 
Speaking on this occasion, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said, scope of cooperation between the India and US is vast ranging from seabed to space. He said, strength of world two largest democracies is rooted in people to people ties. He said, through cooperation, both the countries are expanding their partnership in new areas including Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors and Renewable Energy. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart