10 Jan 2020
Voter Awareness Stall at World Book Fair

Published On:

Vinit Wahi / NEW DELHI

With an aim to create awareness amongst voters and facilitate voter registration for upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly Election, 2020, the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi is participating in World Book Fair (04-12 January) organised at Pragati Maidan.

For this purpose, it has put up a stall for Voter Awareness /EVM, VVPAT Awareness/Voter Registration/PwDVoter Sensitisation/Voter Helpline App/Mobile App and others.

The stall is managed by District Election Office, New Delhi where the visitors to Book Fair are sensitized regarding voter registration and use of EVM & VVPAT as well as the importance of the right to vote.

In the stall, the deployed election staff is equipped with EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter-verified paper audit trail) to educate and inform the visitors about the functionality of the machines, the Voter Help Line App/Mobile App (How to use it) as well as PwD App.

 The signage’s/banners related to Voter awareness/EVM VVPATs Awareness/Voter registration/PwD Voters/Voter Helpline App/Mobile App has been also displayed at the stall. The forms related to election process viz. Form-6/Form-8/Form-8A, and other essential forms for enrollment/modification in the electoral roll are available at the stall for visitors. They are also educated about the Toll-Free Helpline number 1950 which is meant for registering grievances and queries of the voters.

