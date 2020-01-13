BJP: AAP not doing enough for curbing air pollution in Delhi

AMN

BJP has accused Aam Aadmi Party of not doing enough for curbing air pollution in the national capital. Talking to media in New Delhi Sunday, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that Arvind Kejriwal government failed to spend tax money collected for the purpose.

She said the National Green Tribunal has imposed fines from time to time on Delhi government for not taking effective steps towards air pollution control. Mrs Lekhi also highlighted works undertaken by the Center over the issue.

AAP changed country’s politics to some extent: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his party has changed the politics of the country to some extent. In a tweet, Mr. Kejriwal said, people used to tell him that elections are not won on the basis of a government’s work but the AAP has changed this perception. He said his party will fight upcoming Delhi assembly elections on the basis of its performance.

Delhi BJP takes out march in support of CAA

Delhi unit of the BJP took out a march in the city in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Carrying cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, party workers participated in the march from Delhi BJP’s office to Central Park in Connaught Place. Leading the march, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi highlighted the importance of the legislation and attacked Congress for opposing it.