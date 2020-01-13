FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jan 2020 02:12:42      انڈین آواز
BJP: AAP not doing enough for curbing air pollution in Delhi

AMN

BJP has accused Aam Aadmi Party of not doing enough for curbing air pollution in the national capital. Talking to media in New Delhi Sunday, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that Arvind Kejriwal government failed to spend tax money collected for the purpose.

She said the National Green Tribunal has imposed fines from time to time on Delhi government for not taking effective steps towards air pollution control. Mrs Lekhi also highlighted works undertaken by the Center over the issue.

AAP changed country’s politics to some extent: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his party has changed the politics of the country to some extent. In a tweet, Mr. Kejriwal said, people used to tell him that elections are not won on the basis of a government’s work but the AAP has changed this perception. He said his party will fight upcoming Delhi assembly elections on the basis of its performance.

Delhi BJP takes out march in support of CAA

Delhi unit of the BJP took out a march in the city in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Carrying cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, party workers participated in the march from Delhi BJP’s office to Central Park in Connaught Place. Leading the march, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi highlighted the importance of the legislation and attacked Congress for opposing it.

SPORTS

Indian squad announced for ICC Women’s T-20 World Cup

Harman Preet Kaur-led India squad was announced in Mumbai on Sunday for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Austr ...

Football Delhi launches first ever U-17 Khelo India Girls Football League

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi In a bid to bring the game of football closer to the women and provide a stru ...

Football: TRAU beat Indian Arrows to continue upsurge under Dimitriou

HSB / Goa Tiddim Road Athletic Union ( TRAU) registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over All India Football F ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

