Inspector arrested for demanding bribe of Rs 30 lakh

Inder Vasishth/ New Delhi

Corruption in Delhi Police is not stopping. The vigilance unit of Delhi Police has arrested Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav posted at Greater Kailash police station and his colleague Dharamveer. Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav had demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh.

Dharamveer, who was caught taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, was calling himself a lawyer.

The woman, a resident of Greater Kailash, in her complaint to the vigilance unit has alleged that an FIR was lodged against her and her husband at Greater Kailash police station. The IO of that case, Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav, is demanding a bribe from her to favour him in the case. After bargaining, the bribe amount has been fixed at Rs 30 lakh. The complainant further said that Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav has instructed her to give the bribe amount to Dharamveer, who has introduced himself as a lawyer.

A team was formed under the supervision of ACP, Vigilance. On June 23, the Vigilance team arrested Dharamveer, resident of Khidki Extension, Malviya Nagar, while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. After this, Inspector Jitendra Singh Yadav was also arrested. During the investigation, the Vigilance found out that Dharamveer is not a registered lawyer and he is misrepresenting himself as a lawyer.

On June 10, the vigilance unit of Delhi Police arrested ASI Sushil Sharma of Govind Puri police station and his female colleague while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. The arrested woman has a tea stall outside the police station. ASI Sushil Sharma used to take bribe through her. ASI Sushil Sharma demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to remove the names of the family members of the daily wage laborer complainant from the FIR.