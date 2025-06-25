Bihar is birthplace of India’s philosophical foundation- Vice President

Bihar is the confluence of the legacy of Buddha, Mahavira and Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Even if Oxford, Harvard and Cambridge are put together, Nalanda cannot be equaled

S.N. Verma / Muzaffarpur

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar today recalled the glorious historical, intellectual and constitutional legacy of Bihar and said that it is not just a state, it is the soul of India, where the realization of Buddha and Mahavira, the resistance of Champaran and the creation of the Constitution by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, all meet on the same ground.Speaking on the historical background of the state, Mr. Dhankhar said, “We often listen to the mind, listen to the heart, but we should also listen to the soul. And the land of Bihar is the source of inspiration for this, this is the same land where Buddha got enlightenment, this is the same land where Mahavira got spiritual awakening, this is the same land which is the birthplace of India’s philosophical foundation.” He said, “Bihar is the land where ancient knowledge, social justice and modern aspirations go hand in hand. The story of Bihar is the story of India and this is the journey that will bring glory to India on the global stage.

When we talk of freedom, it is imperative to mention the Champaran Satyagraha, which took place on the sacred land of Bihar. In 1917, Mahatma Gandhi started his first Satyagraha movement in Champaran. He made the problem of the farmer a movement for national interest. Champaran did not just challenge colonial injustice but ushered in a new grammar of governance based on truth, dignity and fearless service.”Addressing a public gathering at the foundation day function of Lalit Narayan Mishra College of Business Management, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Mr Dhankhar said, “Bihar was the centre of global education in ancient times – Nalanda, Vikramshila and Odantapuri – these were not just universities, they were civilizations. In the fifth century, Nalanda was a residential university, where people from China, Korea, Japan, Tibet and People from Central Asia used to come to acquire knowledge. There were 10,000 students and 2,000 teachers there.

These three institutions will always be an inspiration for us about where we were and where we have to reach. Even today, if we combine Oxford, Harvard and Cambridge, Nalanda cannot be matched.”Describing the barbaric attack of foreign invaders on Nalanda University as an attack on the tradition of knowledge, the Vice President said, “Around 1192, Bakhtiyar Khilji burnt the library of Nalanda University, and it kept burning for months. But the light of knowledge did not go off. India is still the world’s largest repository of knowledge. Whatever is happening in science today, its roots are present in our ancient tradition.”Appreciating the vision of Dr. Lalit Narayan Mishra and Dr. Jagannath Mishra, he said, “This college has been given a special recognition by the UGC. Being an autonomous college, this recognition is a great achievement.

I congratulate all the people associated with this institution. This is the result of the collective efforts of the faculty and students.”While discussing the National Education Policy 2020, he said, “Vedic principles say that ‘Krishna Vidya Ya Vimuktyesh’ means knowledge is that which leads to liberation. Education in our country has always been value-based. In no period has education been commercialized nor has it been seen as a commodity. Our education system builds character, connects us to the values of life.Underlining the role of Bihar’s son Dr Rajendra Prasad, he said, “When the Somnath temple was inaugurated, India’s first President and son of this land Dr Rajendra Prasad completed it with determination despite opposition. Just like he remained firm in the Constituent Assembly, he remained unperturbed here as well. There was debate, dialogue, discussion and contemplation in the Constituent Assembly, there was never any interruption. This is democracy.” He further said, “Dr Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar together set the highest standards in the making of the Constitution. Today, when the country’s first tribal woman President, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, is carrying forward the same legacy, it is the continuity of the soul of Bihar.”On the occasion of this program, Bihar Government’s Industry Minister Shri Nitish Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Ambedkar University, Muzaffarpur, Professor Dinesh Rai, Director of LN Mishra College, Manish Kumar, etc. were present.