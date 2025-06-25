Madhya Pradesh observes Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

AMN

In Madhya Pradesh, Samvidhan Hatya Diwas is being observed on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Various programs will be organised over the course of a year starting today. During this period, seminars, dialogues, essay competitions, rallies, and other activities will be held across all districts of the state, with participation from youth, students, intellectuals, and public representatives.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will take part in the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas programs in Indore today and in Bhopal tomorrow. Describing the Emergency as a dark chapter and a blot on democracy, Dr. Yadav said that those who imposed it are responsible for this stigma in the whole world.