MoS Raksha Khadse reviews facilities, athlete progress at SAI Sports Training Centre in Agartala

Jun 25, 2025

AMN

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, made an unannounced visit to the Sports Training Centre (STC) operated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Agartala. The Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Tripura as part of the extensive ‘Poorvottar Sampark Setu’ dialogue initiative, conducted a thorough review of the training facilities, observed the dedicated work of the coaches, and assessed the progress of the athletes. She also inspected the modern amenities and overall preparedness of the STC, which plays a pivotal role in the region’s sports ecosystem.

The Minister is scheduled to preside over a meeting at the District Collectorate office in Unakoti district today and will also interact with beneficiaries of various central government schemes.

