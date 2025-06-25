Heavy rains lash Gujarat; NDRF-SDRF teams deployed

AMN

Rains have pounded several areas of Gujarat in the last few days. Rainfall has been reported in almost all the districts of the state.

Akashvani Correspondent reports that 142 tehsils of Gujarat recorded light to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Nandod in Narmada district received the highest rainfall of nine inches. Eight inches of rain were recorded in Dahod and seven inches in Tilakwada in Narmada district. A total of 34 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed at the district level to deal with any emergency in the state due to heavy rains. The weather department has predicted rain to continue in the state for the next seven days, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.