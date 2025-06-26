Cabinet Approves Pune Metro Expansion to Improve Urban Mobility

AMN New Delhi, June 25

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved several crucial infrastructure and development initiatives aimed at enhancing urban mobility, agricultural innovation, and environmental safety.

Pune Metro Phase-II Extension Cleared

Briefing the media, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval of the Phase-II extension of the Pune Metro Rail Project, with an estimated cost of ₹3,626 crore. The project will add 12.75 km of new metro lines covering 13 stations. Designed to serve key areas including IT hubs, business districts, residential zones, and academic institutions, the extension is expected to boost public transport usage and significantly increase metro ridership in Pune.

Revised Master Plan for Jharia Coalfield Rehabilitation

In a landmark move addressing long-standing environmental and safety concerns, the Cabinet also cleared the Revised Master Plan (RMP) for the rehabilitation of the Jharia coalfield in Jharkhand. With a financial outlay of ₹5,940 crore, the plan targets critical issues such as underground fires, land subsidence, and the resettlement of affected families. The implementation of this RMP is expected to bring major relief to the region’s inhabitants and mitigate environmental hazards.

International Potato Centre to Be Set Up in Agra

The Cabinet approved the establishment of the International Potato Centre – South Asia Regional Centre in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The centre will focus on enhancing productivity and value-chain efficiency for potatoes and sweet potatoes. It aims to improve food and nutritional security, farmers’ income, and job creation through better post-harvest management and innovation.