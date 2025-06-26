Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Cabinet Approves Pune Metro Expansion to Improve Urban Mobility

Jun 26, 2025

    AMN New Delhi, June 25

    The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved several crucial infrastructure and development initiatives aimed at enhancing urban mobility, agricultural innovation, and environmental safety.

    Pune Metro Phase-II Extension Cleared

    Briefing the media, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval of the Phase-II extension of the Pune Metro Rail Project, with an estimated cost of ₹3,626 crore. The project will add 12.75 km of new metro lines covering 13 stations. Designed to serve key areas including IT hubs, business districts, residential zones, and academic institutions, the extension is expected to boost public transport usage and significantly increase metro ridership in Pune.

    Revised Master Plan for Jharia Coalfield Rehabilitation

    In a landmark move addressing long-standing environmental and safety concerns, the Cabinet also cleared the Revised Master Plan (RMP) for the rehabilitation of the Jharia coalfield in Jharkhand. With a financial outlay of ₹5,940 crore, the plan targets critical issues such as underground fires, land subsidence, and the resettlement of affected families. The implementation of this RMP is expected to bring major relief to the region’s inhabitants and mitigate environmental hazards.

    International Potato Centre to Be Set Up in Agra

    The Cabinet approved the establishment of the International Potato Centre – South Asia Regional Centre in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The centre will focus on enhancing productivity and value-chain efficiency for potatoes and sweet potatoes. It aims to improve food and nutritional security, farmers’ income, and job creation through better post-harvest management and innovation.

    Related Post

    REGIONAL AWAAZ

    UNESCO flays Mahabodhi temple management

    Jun 27, 2010
    REGIONAL AWAAZ

    Modi, Varun can campaign in Bihar

    Jun 28, 2010
    REGIONAL AWAAZ

    Internal surveys jolt JD(U), BJP

    Jun 28, 2010

    You missed

    QAUMI AWAAZ

    Reza Academy welcomes ban on Z

    22 June 2010 3:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
    QAUMI AWAAZ

    TN to get Aligarh Muslim Univ

    22 June 2010 3:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
    QAUMI AWAAZ

    We are not against minorities

    20 June 2010 1:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
    QAUMI AWAAZ

    Ambedkar was a nominee of the Muslim League

    27 June 2010 4:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
    Click to listen highlighted text!