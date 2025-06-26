Security Forces Conduct Joint Mock Drill at Baltal Base Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

AMN

Security forces conducted a comprehensive joint mock drill at the Baltal base camp yesterday in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start on July 3. The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal.

The exercise saw coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 49 Battalion CRPF, the Indian Army, Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services. The Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 this year. The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.