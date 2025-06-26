Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Telangana High Court Directs Completion of Gram Panchayat Elections by September 30

Jun 26, 2025

AMN

Telangana High Court has directed the state Government and the State Election Commission to complete Gram Panchayat Elections in about three months by September end. Justice T Madhavi Devi expressed concern over the inordinate delay in the poll process despite the expiry of the term of the elected bodies in January last year. Disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by former sarpanches and others, the court pronounced these orders.

The petitioners pointed out that the five-year tenure of the panchayat bodies had ended in January last year and argued that the appointment of special officers in their place was unconstitutional. They contended that the delay violated provisions of the Constitution and the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, both of which mandate that elections to local bodies must be held before the expiry of their term or, in exceptional cases, within six months.

Appearing for the State government, Additional Advocate General Imran Khan submitted that the delay was due to the pending reservation process for Backward Classes. He also informed that the reservation process will be concluded within 20 days.

The State Election Commission, through its counsel, informed the court that the preliminary steps for elections, like the preparation of electoral rolls, had been initiated. However, formal concurrence from the State government was required before issuing the election notification. It also informed that the election process can be completed once formal concurrence was received. The court made it clear that the entire exercise must be completed on or before September 30.

