Imposition of Emergency remains permanent blot on nation’s democratic history: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

AMN

In Telangana, the BJP state unit organised meetings in all district centres recalling the conspiracies and policies of the Congress Party during the Emergency period on completion of 50 years, across the state. Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a statement said the imposition of Emergency remains a permanent blot on the nation’s democratic history.

He said it stands as a stark reminder of how the Congress regime throttled the voice of the people and undermined civil liberties. Former Legislative Council Party Leader N Ramachandra Rao participated in a meeting held by the party Legal Cell in Hyderabad. Senior BJP leaders participated in meetings held in various districts and explained the atrocities committed by the Congress party. People who participated in the Emergency and worked for the protection of democracy were honoured during these meetings.

The sacrifices of those who faced the restrictions of that time were remembered. The policy of the Congress government during the emergency was explained by those who were arrested and jailed during the Emergency. The BJP is holding various activities today and tomorrow as part of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.