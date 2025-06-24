Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ECI to begin special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

Jun 24, 2025

The Election Commission will begin a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The Commission today issued instructions in this regard. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll to ensure transparency in the electoral process. Various reasons such as rapid urbanization, frequent migration, young citizens becoming eligible to vote, non-reporting of deaths and inclusion of the names of foreign illegal immigrants have necessitated the conduct of an intensive revision. The booth level officer will be conducting house-to-house surveys for verification during the process of this intensive revision. The Commission will be seeking active involvement of all political parties in the process by appointing their Booth Level Agents in all polling booths.

