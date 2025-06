The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Odisha Chief Secretary and Director General of Police over the reported gang rape of a female college student on the Gopalpur sea beach of Ganjam District. Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the commission has sought a detailed report within two weeks. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. The police have detained seven suspects in the case.

Post navigation