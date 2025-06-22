IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over MP and Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat till tomorrow. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Northwest and Northeast India for the next three to four days.

The IMD said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and some parts of Punjab. Conditions are favorable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, as well as the remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu during the next two days. Hot and humid conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema till 24th June.