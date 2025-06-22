Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

NIA arrests 2 for harbouring Pakistani lashkar terrorists in Pahalgam attack case

Jun 22, 2025
In a breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack case, the National Investigation Agency(NIA) has arrested two men for allegedly harbouring the terrorists who carried out the attack. In a statement, NIA said that the two men, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam, have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack. The agency said that the accused had also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. As per NIA, Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal hut at Hill Park before the attack. It said that the arrested men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists. NIA has arrested the duo under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

