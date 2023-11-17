‘Voice of Global South Summit’: PM Modi calls for restraint in Israel-Hamas conflict

After speaking to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, humanitarian aid was sent for the people of Palestine, says PM

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Voice of Global South is a unique platform reflecting the changing world in the 21st century. In his address at the inaugural session of the virtual Voice of Global South Summit, Mr Modi said Global South has been able to find its voice after the concerted efforts of all Global South nations. He added that the priorities of the over 100 countries constituting Global South are similar.



Mr Modi highlighted that this is the time when the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good. He said new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region. He said India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on 7th October and laid emphasis on exercising restraint and on dialogue and diplomacy. He said India strongly condemns the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He said that after speaking to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, humanitarian aid was sent for the people of Palestine.



Prime Minister said the issues concerning Global South were brought to the fore during the G20 Summit held in Delhi. He stressed that he cannot forget the historic moment when African Union was inducted into G20 as permanent member with India’s efforts. Mr Modi said G20 showed seriousness this time on climate finance. He added that Global Biofuel Alliance was also launched during the G20 Summit.



Mr Modi said India took it as a responsibility to raise the voice of the Global South and the priority was to make the G20 inclusive and human-centric. He said New Delhi tried to make development of the people, by the people and for the people, the focus of the G20.



Mr Modi said India believes that new technology should not widen the gap between the North and South. He emphasised that in the era of Artificial Intelligence, there is a need to utilise technology in a responsible way. He announced that India will host AI Global Partnership Summit next month.



Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated DAKSHIN – Global South Centre of Excellence. Development and Knowledge Sharing Initiative – DAKSHIN centre will undertake research on developmental challenges being faced by Global South and finding practical solutions to these challenges.