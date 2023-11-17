इंडियन आवाज़     17 Nov 2023 07:32:37      انڈین آواز

‘Deepfake videos’ a matter of deep concern, PM Modi tells Journos at Diwali Milan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Deepfake is a video of a person in which their face or body has been digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else, typically used maliciously or to spread false information.

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed that efforts should be made to effectively deal with the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence and Deep Fake technology.

Addressing the media on Dipawali Milan program organised by the BJP in New Delhi today, the Prime Minister urged the journalists and media persons to be aware and educate the people about the challenges posed by these technologies.

The Prime Minister also pitched for taking the country forward by focusing on the vision of Vikshit Bharat. He said, Vikshit Bharat is not a word for us but it is a ground reality now. He expressed confidence that India has full potential to become a developed nation by the year 2047. Mentioning the potential of Local for Vocal initiative, the Prime Minister said, that more than 4 lakh 50 thousand crore rupees worth of business was done in the last week of festival season.

He said, the world is witnessing the growing stature of India and the country is unstoppable now. He also mentioned that due to the concerted efforts of the government, over 13 lakh 50 thousand people came out of poverty in recent years. Talking about the hardship faced by the people during the Covid pandemic, the Prime Minister expressed grief over the demise of several journalists and their family members during the pandemic. He emphasized on the regular medical check up after the age of 40 years. He extended his greeting to the people for the Chhath festival. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت نے اسرائیل-حماس تنازعہ میں شہریوں کی ہلاکت سے بچنے پر زور دیا

وزارتِ خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے ہمیشہ ہی انسانیت پر مبنی ق ...

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے انتقال کر گئے۔

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے طویل علالت سے لڑنے کے بعد منگل ک ...

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart