Vladimir Putin Wins Russian Presidential Elections For Record Fifth Term

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has clinched a historic fifth term, securing a landslide victory in the presidential polls. Mr. Putin hailed his preordained electoral victory as a sign of the country’s trust and hope in him.

He claimed another six-year term by getting 87 per cent of the vote with 80 per cent of the precincts counted. Election officials said, other candidates languished below 5 per cent.

Communist candidate Nikolai Kharitonov finished second and newcomer Vladislav Davankov third. This victory has solidified Mr. Putin’s position as Russia’s longest-serving leader, surpassing Josef Stalin.

Mr Putin told supporters in a victory speech in Moscow that he would prioritise resolving tasks associated with what he called Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and would strengthen the Russian military.