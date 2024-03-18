FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Mar 2024 01:33:59      انڈین آواز

Vladimir Putin Wins Russian Presidential Elections For Record Fifth Term

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has clinched a historic fifth term, securing a landslide victory in the presidential polls. Mr. Putin hailed his preordained electoral victory as a sign of the country’s trust and hope in him.

He claimed another six-year term by getting 87 per cent of the vote with 80 per cent of the precincts counted. Election officials said, other candidates languished below 5 per cent.

Communist candidate Nikolai Kharitonov finished second and newcomer Vladislav Davankov third. This victory has solidified Mr. Putin’s position as Russia’s longest-serving leader, surpassing Josef Stalin.

Mr Putin told supporters in a victory speech in Moscow that he would prioritise resolving tasks associated with what he called Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and would strengthen the Russian military. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...


اقوام متحدہ: ہندوستانی سفیر نے اسلاموفوبیا کے کثیر الجہتی حل کی وکالت کی

اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی میں اسلاموفوبیا مخالف دن کے موقع ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

@Powered By: Logicsart