Pakistani Airstrikes In Afghanistan Kill 8 People

AMN/ WEB DESK

Afghanistan has alleged that Pakistani strikes on its territory have killed at least eight people. Pakistan launched overnight air attacks inside Afghanistan in the early hours on Monday. The strikes come after seven Pakistani troops were killed in an attack in North Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to media reports, tensions flared on Monday between Islamabad and Kabul following the overnight raids.

Pakistan has admitted carrying out “intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations” in Afghanistan. Pakistan said the attack had targeted armed groups hiding out in border regions.

Tensions have been rising between Afghanistan and Pakistan since the Taliban retook control of the country in 2021.