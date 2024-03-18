FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Mar 2024 10:46:35      انڈین آواز

Pakistani Airstrikes In Afghanistan Kill 8 People

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Afghanistan has alleged that Pakistani strikes on its territory have killed at least eight people. Pakistan launched overnight air attacks inside Afghanistan in the early hours on Monday. The strikes come after seven Pakistani troops were killed in an attack in North Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to media reports, tensions flared on Monday between Islamabad and Kabul following the overnight raids.

Pakistan has admitted carrying out “intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations” in Afghanistan. Pakistan said the attack had targeted armed groups hiding out in border regions.

Tensions have been rising between Afghanistan and Pakistan since the Taliban retook control of the country in 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

@Powered By: Logicsart