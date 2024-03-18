India, US Begin Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance And Disaster Relief Exercise

AMN/ WEB DESK

A bilateral tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise named Tiger Triumph – 24 between India and the US has begun on the Eastern Seaboard in India. It will continue till 31st of this month. Defence Ministry said, the exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refine Standard Operating Procedures to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries. Indian Navy Ships with integral helicopters and landing crafts, Indian Army personnel and vehicles along with the Rapid Action Medical Team will participate in the exercise. The US will be represented by US Navy Ships with embarked troops of the US Marine Corps and US Army.