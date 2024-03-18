North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles As US Secretary Of State Blinken Visits Seoul

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles into the sea today for the first time in two months, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Seoul for a conference hosted by President Yoon Suk Yeol on advancing democracy.

South Korea’s military said, several short-range missiles flew about 300 km after being fired this morning from Pyongyang, the North’s capital, landing off the east coast. It condemned the launches as a clear provocation and said it was sharing information on them with the United States and Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launches after his country’s coast guard also reported the firing of what it said appeared to be a ballistic missile.