इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2023 09:10:05      انڈین آواز

Violence, vandalism mark 2nd day of Opposition blockade in Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The second day of the countrywide three-day blockade was marked by clashes, vandalism and torching of vehicles in Dhaka and elsewhere on Wednesday. The blockade is being enforced by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties to mount pressure on the Sheikh Hasina government to quit and hold the next election which is due in January, 2024 under a non-party, neutral administration.

Law enforcers detained more than 100 leaders and activists of the BNP and other opposition parties across the country on the second day of the road, rail and waterways blockade. The blockade that started at 6am on Tuesday will end at 6 pm on Thursday.

At least 21 incidents of arson were reported across Bangladesh in 24 hours till Wednesday evening during the blockade.
Sources at the media cell of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters said that they got information about 21 arson attacks across the country on Wednesday.

Among the arson attacks, five occurred in Dhaka city, seven in Dhaka division’s Savar, Gazipur, Narayanganj; four each in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Ten buses, three covered vans, three trucks, one pickup, one motorcycle, two commercial goods showrooms and one police box were burnt across the country.

Movement of intra-district and long-route buses was very low but the presence of local vehicles like three-wheelers was noticeable in the capital and other cities and towns. The gathering of people on the streets was also thin compared to the normal days.

The opposition leaders and activists were seen picketing on different roads across the country, including in the capital, to enforce the blockade, reports UNB. They also engaged in clashes with the law enforcers in different districts, including Dhaka, Bogura, Feni and Sylhet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart