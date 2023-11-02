Violence, vandalism mark 2nd day of Opposition blockade in Bangladesh

The second day of the countrywide three-day blockade was marked by clashes, vandalism and torching of vehicles in Dhaka and elsewhere on Wednesday. The blockade is being enforced by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties to mount pressure on the Sheikh Hasina government to quit and hold the next election which is due in January, 2024 under a non-party, neutral administration.

Law enforcers detained more than 100 leaders and activists of the BNP and other opposition parties across the country on the second day of the road, rail and waterways blockade. The blockade that started at 6am on Tuesday will end at 6 pm on Thursday.

At least 21 incidents of arson were reported across Bangladesh in 24 hours till Wednesday evening during the blockade.

Sources at the media cell of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters said that they got information about 21 arson attacks across the country on Wednesday.

Among the arson attacks, five occurred in Dhaka city, seven in Dhaka division’s Savar, Gazipur, Narayanganj; four each in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Ten buses, three covered vans, three trucks, one pickup, one motorcycle, two commercial goods showrooms and one police box were burnt across the country.

Movement of intra-district and long-route buses was very low but the presence of local vehicles like three-wheelers was noticeable in the capital and other cities and towns. The gathering of people on the streets was also thin compared to the normal days.

The opposition leaders and activists were seen picketing on different roads across the country, including in the capital, to enforce the blockade, reports UNB. They also engaged in clashes with the law enforcers in different districts, including Dhaka, Bogura, Feni and Sylhet.