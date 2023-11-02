Bangladesh: Opposition to launch one more blockade programme from Sunday

FILE

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party announced another 48 hours countrywide blockade programme starting from Sunday. Pausing its protest for two days, the BNP and other like minded opposition parties will again enforce a two days countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade. The blockade will be enforced to mount pressure on the Sheikh Hasina government to quit and hold the next election which is due in January, 2024 under a non-party, neutral administration.

The fresh blockade programme after a break on Friday and Saturday is also meant to protest the recent killing of opposition workers, alleged attacks on BNP’s Nayapaltan grand rally and the arrest of party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and many other party leaders and activists.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press briefing on Thursday evening.

The fresh agitation was announced at the end of a three-day nationwide blockade on Thursday that has been marked by widespread incidents of violence, including clashes with police and torching and vandalising vehicles.

The third day of the countrywide three-day blockade was marked by clashes, vandalism and torching of vehicles in Dhaka and elsewhere on Wednesday.

Law enforcers detained more than 100 leaders and activists of the BNP and other opposition parties across the country. The first phase of blockade that started at 6am on Tuesday ended at 6 pm on Thursday.

At least 30 incidents of arson were reported across Bangladesh till Thursday afternoon during the blockade.

Movement of intra-district and long-route buses was very low but the presence of local vehicles like three-wheelers was noticeable in the capital and other cities and towns. The gathering of people on the streets was also thin compared to the normal days.

The opposition leaders and activists were seen picketing on different roads across the country, including in the capital, to enforce the blockade, reports UNB. They also engaged in clashes with the law enforcers in different districts, including Dhaka, Bogura, Feni and Sylhet.