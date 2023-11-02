इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2023 10:41:20      انڈین آواز

Pakistan security forces deported dozens of Afghans who were living illegally

Pakistan security forces have rounded up, detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sarfaz Bugti confirmed that 64 Afghan nationals were deported yesterday. He added that this action was a testament to Pakistan’s determination to repatriate any individuals residing in the country without documentation. The sweep is part of a new anti- immigrant crackdown that targets all undocumented or unregistered foreigners. According to the authorities, there are approximately 20 lakh Afghans living in Pakistan without documentation. Taliban on the other hand, have requested to extend the November 1st deadline given by Pakistan for voluntarily leaving the country. 

