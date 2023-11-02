Pakistan: General elections likely to be held on February 8 next year

AMN /ISLAMABAD

Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today agreed that the general elections in the country will be held on February 8, 2024.

The development came after an ECP delegation headed by CEC Raja and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan met Alvi at the President’s Secretariat to discuss the poll date, a statement from Alvi’s office said.

“It was [then] unanimously decided that the election will be held on Thursday, February 8,” the statement added.

The meeting was held following an order of the Supreme Court, which had instructed the election commission to consult with the president and inform the SC about the poll date tomorrow (Friday).

The ECP — in today’s Supreme Court hearing of petitions calling for timely polls across the country — had told the top court that polls would be held on February 11, but the SC asked the commission to consult with the president.

Following the consensus, AGP Awan and CEC Raja will inform the top court about the decision.

The court — in the order issued after the hearing — had instructed the AGP to arrange the meeting between ECP and Alvi, provide the president with the court order, and be available to render assistance.