Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lt. Governor of Delhi

Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Anil Baijal as Lieutenant Governor. Mr. Saxena is presently the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.
AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for successfull ...
AMN Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in their first match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup hock ...
French Open Tennis tournament, the second Grand Slam event of the year, has begun at Roland Garros in Paris. T ...
بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...
ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...
نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...
AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...
By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...
AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...