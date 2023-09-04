Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful hop experiment, where the Vikram lander elevated and soft landed on the moon again. It said, the objectives of its missions have been fulfilled and it is now set into ‘sleep mode.’

The ISRO said, on command, Vikram Lander fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected, and landed safely at a distance of 30- 40 cm away. The Vikram lander had exceeded its objectives and therefore its payloads are now switched off. The payloads and ramp of the lander were folded back in before performing the hop experiment



Taking to the social media platform, ISRO said, Vikram Lander was set into sleep mode around 0800 Hrs Indian Standard Time today. It added that prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP, and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth.



The hop test can also help in human missions as it confirmed ISRO’s ability to ‘kick-start’ the lander once again days after touching down on the lunar surface.



ISRO scientists said that after the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyan rover landed on the Moon, various experiments were conducted and the hop test was the latest.



After the successful hop test, Vikram and Pragyan’s payloads are in a power-off mode until the south pole of the lunar surface is back in the range of the Sun again. ISRO said, Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. The space agency said it was “hoping for their (Vikram and Pragyan’s) awakening, around 22nd of this month.