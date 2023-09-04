New Delhi gearing up for a warm welcome to Guests at G20 Summit

G20 plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

New Delhi is gearing up for the mega G20 Summit to be held on Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10. The preparation is in full swing in across the national capital to give a warm welcome to the distinguished guests. From government agencies and civic bodies to security establishments, no stone is being left upturned to make this global event a historic one.

The city is turning colorful with murals, and graffiti on the walls, statues, and fountains in different areas, a dedicated park featuring sculptures of member states’ national animals, and monuments being lit up with facade light. Special arrangements are also being made at the airport for the delegates.

A red carpet welcome will be accorded to the guests particularly invited head of the states and the head of government at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. Three special lounges have been set up to welcome the heads of the state. Teams of officials accompanying the leaders will be able to complete the necessary paperwork in these lounges and leave the airport through the technical area without disturbing the regular flow of passengers.

Terminal-3 is featuring an illuminated G20 logo prominently, enhancing the visual appeal both inside and outside the terminal. Strategically positioned standees and cutouts featuring information about the G20 Summit provide valuable insights to passengers. Messages related to the summit are also being showcased within the terminal. Artistic designer fountains, sculptures, and decorative flowerpots along the adjacent roads make the airport area more attractive. The terminals have also been adorned with impactful hoardings that warmly welcome guests and express gratitude to visitors upon their arrival and departure.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

Inception of G20

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

Elevation to Leader’s Level

The G20 was upgraded to the level of Heads of State/Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the “premier forum for international economic cooperation”.

The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating Presidency. The G20 initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, but it has since expanded its agenda to inter-alia include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.