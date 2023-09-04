इंडियन आवाज़     04 Sep 2023 11:03:46      انڈین آواز

Ukraine: President Zelensky fires Defence Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired his Defence Minister, citing the need for new approaches as the country’s conflict with Russia enters its 19th month.

President Zelensky nominated Rustem Umerov, the former people’s deputy of Ukraine, to become the new Defense Minister. Umerov is currently the chairman of the State Property Fund, whose mission is to attract investment into Ukraine, and has been closely involved in prisoner-of-war exchanges.

He also served as a senior negotiator in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Russia has since abandoned the scheme. Rustem Umerov’s appointment comes at a critical time for Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south, and as its relationships with allies and donors enter a new phase. Ukrainian Defence Minister Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman of the Parliament today.

In his resignation letter, Mr. Reznikov provided an overview of his 22 months in the post, praising Ukraine’s wartime resistance against Russian forces and his Ministry’s lobbying efforts to secure vital military aid from the West.

