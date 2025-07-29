Indian medics departs after aiding Dhaka crash victims’ treatment

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

A four-member Indian medical team has returned to India after completing a five-day humanitarian mission in Bangladesh to aid victims of the tragic Milestone School and College air crash in Dhaka.

Comprising specialists from two of India’s top hospitals, the team arrived on July 23 and worked closely with Bangladeshi doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS). Their objective was to provide expert advice and support in the treatment and rehabilitation of severely injured patients. During their stay, the Indian doctors reviewed critical cases, exchanged expertise with local counterparts, and expressed satisfaction with the treatment protocols being followed at NIBPS.

In a press release, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said India stands ready to offer additional medical support if required, including advanced treatment in India for the most seriously injured. The visit, made at the direction of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the July 21 crash, was described by the High Commission as a reflection of the “deep-rooted people-to-people ties” and “enduring bonds of empathy” between the two neighbours.