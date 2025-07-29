Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China backs Bangladesh amid US tariff pressure

Jul 29, 2025

Zakir Hossain From Dhaka

China has assured Bangladesh of full support in countering the economic fallout from the US’s newly imposed tariffs, calling them a product of Washington’s “coercion tactics.”

Speaking at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen said Beijing views the 35% reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump as a violation of WTO principles. “These measures are not only affecting Bangladesh but many US allies as well. They risk pushing the global economy into further turmoil,” he said. A high-level Bangladeshi delegation is set to hold final talks with the US Tuesday night to negotiate a reduction in reciprocal tariffs, aiming for a maximum of 20%.

Ambassador Yao further proposed a China-Bangladesh-Pakistan trilateral cooperation framework focused on regional economic development and sovereignty preservation. He clarified that the initiative is not aimed at any external power, but seeks to foster prosperity in South Asia. “No South Asian country has officially raised concerns about this cooperation,” he noted, hinting at unease in “Indian strategic circles.”

Yao also reiterated China’s commitment to resolving the Rohingya crisis through repatriation of refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar, though he cited ongoing instability in Myanmar’s Rakhine state as a major obstacle.

On domestic political affairs, the ambassador emphasized non-interference, saying, “The formation of government and conduct of national elections are Bangladesh’s internal matters. We hope the interim government ensures a free and fair election.” He also acknowledged China’s limited engagement with BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami during the Awami League’s tenure, calling it “widely known.”

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian medics departs after aiding Dhaka crash victims’ treatment

Jul 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: न्यूयॉर्क में फायरिंग की घटना: NYPD अधिकारी समेत 4 लोगों की मौत, शूटर ने की खुदकुशी

Jul 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump sets 10–12 day deadline for Russia to agree to Ukraine ceasefire

Jul 29, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian medics departs after aiding Dhaka crash victims’ treatment

29 July 2025 10:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China backs Bangladesh amid US tariff pressure

29 July 2025 10:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

PAC Accuses MEA of Shielding Officials in London Mission Fraud

29 July 2025 9:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold, Silver prices up

29 July 2025 8:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!