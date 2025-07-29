China backs Bangladesh amid US tariff pressure

Zakir Hossain From Dhaka

China has assured Bangladesh of full support in countering the economic fallout from the US’s newly imposed tariffs, calling them a product of Washington’s “coercion tactics.”

Speaking at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen said Beijing views the 35% reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump as a violation of WTO principles. “These measures are not only affecting Bangladesh but many US allies as well. They risk pushing the global economy into further turmoil,” he said. A high-level Bangladeshi delegation is set to hold final talks with the US Tuesday night to negotiate a reduction in reciprocal tariffs, aiming for a maximum of 20%.

Ambassador Yao further proposed a China-Bangladesh-Pakistan trilateral cooperation framework focused on regional economic development and sovereignty preservation. He clarified that the initiative is not aimed at any external power, but seeks to foster prosperity in South Asia. “No South Asian country has officially raised concerns about this cooperation,” he noted, hinting at unease in “Indian strategic circles.”

Yao also reiterated China’s commitment to resolving the Rohingya crisis through repatriation of refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar, though he cited ongoing instability in Myanmar’s Rakhine state as a major obstacle.

On domestic political affairs, the ambassador emphasized non-interference, saying, “The formation of government and conduct of national elections are Bangladesh’s internal matters. We hope the interim government ensures a free and fair election.” He also acknowledged China’s limited engagement with BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami during the Awami League’s tenure, calling it “widely known.”