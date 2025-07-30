Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UK to Recognise Palestinian State if Israel Fails to Act on Ceasefire

Jul 30, 2025

WEB DESK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that Britain will recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel takes steps to relieve suffering in Gaza, where starvation is spreading, and reaches a ceasefire in the nearly two-year war with Hamas.

In a cabinet meeting focused on the Gaza conflict, Starmer told ministers that the UK would support Palestinian statehood ahead of the United Nations General Assembly if Israel fails to meet a set of conditions. These include ending the ongoing military operations in Gaza, halting plans for annexation in the West Bank, and committing to a peace process aimed at a two-state solution. About 140 countries formally recognise a Palestinian state, and last week, France pledged to do so at the same UN meeting.

