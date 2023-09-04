इंडियन आवाज़     04 Sep 2023 06:20:16      انڈین آواز

Government has no plan to call early Lok Sabha Elections; Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has clarified that the government has no plans to call early Lok Sabha polls. In an exclusive interview with a private TV channel, he said that there are no plans to delay the forthcoming assembly elections to hold them later along with the General Elections. He rejected reports of polls being advanced or delayed as media conjecture.

The Minister added that the government has set up a committee on One Nation, One Election and the committee will do extensive deliberations with stakeholders over it.

