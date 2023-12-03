इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2023 11:58:34      انڈین آواز

Victory of BJP in MP is a proof of public support for the policies of PM Modi: JP Nadda

AMN /NEW DELHI

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that the historic victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh is a proof of the public support for the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ideology of BJP. In a social media post, Mr Nadda congratulated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP president V D Sharma and the workers who have dedicated everything for the party for this massive victory. He said, the double engine government will continue to take Madhya Pradesh forward on the journey of development under the leadership of Mr Modi.
 
Mr Nadda said, the mandate received by BJP in Chhattisgarh is a seal of public confidence in the leadership of Mr Modi. He said, this result shows that the people of the state have supported BJP’s mantra of ‘Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas, Sabka-Prayas’ against Congress’s corruption, anarchy, broken promises and appeasement.

Mr Nadda said, BJP’s 15-year development chariot was stopped by the Congress government of the state, now under the guidance of Mr Modi, BJP will move Chhattisgarh forward on the path of development with more speed. He congratulated the State leadership and all the hardworking workers of BJP Chhattisgarh for the victory and conveyed best wishes to the people of the state.
 
Thanking people of Rajasthan for the grand victory of BJP in the State, Mr Nadda said, the people have voted for service, good governance and development. He said, this mandate is against the appeasement, anarchy and corruption of Congress and it is a new dawn of development and public welfare under the leadership of BJP in the state. Mr Nadda congratulated the leadership and all the workers of BJP Rajasthan and expressed gratitude to the public.
 
The BJP National president said, they humbly accept the mandate in Telangana. He said, BJP has considerably strengthened its position in the state. Mr Nadda expressed gratitude to the people who showed faith in BJP’s vision in these elections. He thanked the karyakartas of Telangana BJP for their constant efforts and diligence. Mr Nadda said, under Mr Modi’s leadership, BJP will work for the betterment of Telangana and its people with even more rigour.

