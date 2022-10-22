https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
Vice President lauds success of Jal Jeevan Mission

Published On:

Staff Reporter

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has described “quality, quantity and continuity” as the core
principles for the success of Jal Jeevan Mission and called for ensuring a strong and credible accountability mechanism in implementation of this people centric program.

Speaking after launching Jal Jeevan Survekshan, JJS, Toolkit – 2023 and JJS-2023 Dashboard at his residence in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Dhankhar hoped that these initiatives by the Ministry of Jal Shakti will prove to be an important medium to ensure transparency and accountability in the scheme.

Vice President appreciated the progress made by Jal Jeevan Mission over the last three years and expressed confidence that every rural household will have tap water connection soon. He also urged the media to focus more on such people centric programs by highlighting the achievements of better-performing districts, NGOs and officials.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other dignitaries were present during the occasion.

