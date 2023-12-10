Vice President calls upon Corporates to use CSR funds to empower people

AMN

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed that differently-abled people deserve recognition for their wealth of knowledge, aptitude, inclination and expertise. He emphasized the need to create an eco-system whereby disabled people are empowered.

Addressing the 10th National Conference on Disability in Gurugram on Saturday, the Vice President highlighted the shift in perspective that has taken place in societal notions which once deemed women incapable of difficult tasks. Noting that the “ceiling has been broken” with women taking lead roles across diverse spheres, Vice President called for a similar shift in perception toward individuals labelled as “disabled”.



Mr Dhankhar underlined the risk of fostering dependency rather than empowerment. Stressing the need to prioritise empowerment amongst the vulnerable sections, he urged major corporate entities to direct their Corporate Social Responsibility funds towards empowering these sections of society.