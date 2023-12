AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists fired upon and injured one police personnel at Hamdaniya Colony Bemina in the outskirts of Srinagar city on Saturday evening. In a social media post, the police spokesperson said the injured constable was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for the necessary treatment. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to nab the terrorists involved in the crime. Further details are awaited. AIR