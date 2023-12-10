Newly elected Members of Telangana Legislative Assembly administered oath

AMN / HYDERABAD

The first session of the third Assembly of Telangana state has been adjourned till Thursday, 14th of December after members took the oath. The session commenced Saturday morning under the chairmanship of Pro-tem speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi of the MIM.

The newly elected representatives have taken oath as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Soon after the Session began, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy followed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. Then, Ministers followed by women members and later the other members, have taken the oath.



Alleging that the Congress intentionally made MIM member Akbaruddin Owaisi as pro-tem speaker despite the presence of many seniors in the house, the BJP members boycotted the session. The BJP members-elect announced that they will take oath after the speaker takes over. Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was absent in the session due to his surgery. His son and former minister K Taraka Ramarao also announced that due to his father’s surgery, he is not able to take oath on the first day and he will do it on some other day.